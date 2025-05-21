Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner wins re-election bid

Incumbent Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won his re-election campaign against former judge Pat Dugan in the primary election on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The win should secure victory for Krasner in the coming general elections as no Republican candidate has announced a bid for the office.

Krasner, a former civil rights attorney who was elected in 2017, has been something of a polarizing figure in Philadelphia's political sphere.

His ongoing push for social justice reform has been criticized. And, legislators in Harrisburg have moved to limit Krasner's influence by installing a "Special Prosecutor" to handle prosecuting crimes that happen on any SEPTA property.

But, this year, Krasner has been able to tout a "remarkable" decrease in violent crimes across the city, while also continuing to support breaking up violent gangs that have been responsible for crimes throughout Philadelphia.

"Justice makes us safer. That's actually how it goes when you do things with integrity," Krasner said Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, as votes began to roll in, Krasner showed that he was winning by over 60% of the votes.

In a victory speech in Center City, Krasner thanked his family, staff and the voters while accusing Dugan of getting donations for television advertisements from large companies, rather than money from small donors.

"You cannot just buy elections," Krasner said. "I would like to think it is about the work."

Krasner also took the chance to shade the Kansas City Chiefs during his speech as the crowd chanted "Go Birds!" behind him.

"I think in Kansas City they'd like to call it a three-peat. But, in Philly we do call it a three-peat."

Dugan, a former judge, told NBC10's Lauren Mayk that if he were elected, he looked to return integrity to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.