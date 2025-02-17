Philadelphia

Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner to announce reelection campaign

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to announce his reelection bid on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

By David Chang

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to launch his reelection campaign this week.

A spokesperson for Krasner’s campaign wrote he would make the announcement at the PhillyCAM building on 699 Ranstead Street on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 12:30 p.m.

“As District Attorney, Krasner will stand up to MAGA extremists and fight to protect Philadelphians’ civil rights. In the midst of this unprecedented attack on our democracy, Philadelphians deserve a D.A. who stands up for them — and against the billionaires and private prison owners who are making money from Trump’s attacks on immigrants and working families,” the spokesperson wrote.

Krasner, a Democrat, is seeking his third term in office. He was first elected in 2017 and then reelected in 2021. He will face Democratic challenger and former municipal court judge Patrick Dugan, who entered the District Attorney’s race in January.

Supporters have praised Krasner for his push to end mass incarceration and hold police officials accountable for corruption and abuse. Critics, meanwhile, have called him an enabler of criminals and held him responsible for violent crime in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has seen both its deadliest year on record in 2021 and its lowest homicide numbers in a decade in 2024 during Krasner’s time as district attorney.   

Last year, Krasner was involved in a legal fight against Act 40, legislation that was signed into law by Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro which appointed a special prosecutor to investigate and prosecute crimes on SEPTA property.

Krasner argued that the law disenfranchises voters in Philadelphia who twice elected him as district attorney.

Krasner was also involved in a legal battle with Elon Musk over the billionaire’s $1 million voter sweepstakes during the presidential election. Krasner filed a lawsuit to have the sweepstakes shut down under Pennsylvania law, calling it a scam. A Philadelphia judge allowed it to continue through Election Day however, stating Krasner failed to show that it was an illegal lottery.

