Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to speak on anti-ICE protests

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner plans to address the nationwide protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Unrest has continued in Los Angeles as anti-ICE protesters have clashed with police. The protests have occurred in other U.S. cities as well, including Philadelphia where 15 people were arrested and four others – including two police officers – were hurt back on Tuesday, June 10.

A “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump and his policies is also set to take place in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 14. The planned protest prompted widespread road closures throughout Philadelphia.

Krasner as well as other community leaders are set to speak on the protests during a press conference on Thursday, June 12, at 1 p.m. In a released statement, a spokesperson for Krasner said they will also discuss “the need to protect peaceful First Amendment rights while ensuring accountability for anyone – protesters or law enforcement – who commit acts of violence.”

The press conference also comes after NBC News confirmed that ICE plans to deploy Special Response Team (SRT) units to multiple cities across the country, including Philadelphia. It’s unknown at this time if Krasner will speak on that report during the Thursday afternoon press conference.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.