Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that his office is resuming operations of the Crime Victims Advisory Committee, a group intended to provide prosecutors with recommendations and advice on how the office could best serve witnesses and victims of crime.

“Any healthy organization is constantly in search of self-improvement," said the District Attorney at the morning event. "We have to own what we are not doing well enough and we have to try to improve it.”

A representative for Krasner's office told NBC10 that the committee was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, following the application process, it is expected to reconvene in the spring.

Krasner initially introduced the committee back in June of 2018, naming 20 men and women to fill the body to help his office support witnesses and victims of crime while looking to eliminate trauma that can plague these individuals following a crime.

Since 2018, however, Krasner said that his office has been working to increase training and coaching for members of his team and they are always working on building stronger relationships with community.

“We have to remain focused on doing better all the time," he said.

Anyone who lives in Philadelphia, is a survivor or co-survivor of crime and can commit to monthly meetings, he said, is encouraged to apply to join the committee.

Anyone interested can apply by emailing Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Lin at Jennifer.lin@phila.gov or G. Lamar Stewart, Chief of the DA Office's Community Engagement Unit at GLamar.Stewart@Phila.gov.

Krasner said that applications for the committee will close on March 15 and, he hopes to announce the make up of the committee by April 1.

“We are not going to slow down on this," he said.

During the day, he will also announced that former state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell -- who lost both her sons to gun violence -- would join his office as a consultant intended to provide, as detailed by his office, "strategies to improve direct and referral services to witnesses, survivors and co-survivors of crime."

"This District Attorney wants to help. He wants victims to help in creating the policy that will best guide the line staff and best guide the victims services staff," Johnson-Harrell said on Tuesday.

However, Johnson-Harrell, who worked with Krasner's office in the past, was previously convicted of stealing from her nonprofit, Motivations Education & Consultation Associates, or MECA.

The district Attorney said that conviction had "nothing to do" with work she had done in his office in the past and would have no impact on the work she was being brought in to do as a consultant.

"That, of course, is over. That sentence is served, that price is paid," Krasner said. “Turns out she’s not perfect, neither and I and neither are you. That’s the reality. Those offenses have nothing to do with her work while she was her and the work that she did here was just fabulous.”

Johnson-Harrell, he said, would be brought in for 90 days as a consultant and would not be a full-time employee.