Philadelphia named on Homeland Security's list of ‘sanctuary jurisdictions'

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a new list of jurisdictions it deems out of compliance with federal immigration enforcement, and Philadelphia is among them.

According to the DHS, the city joins the entire states of New Jersey and Delaware, as well as several other counties across Pennsylvania, in what the agency labels as “sanctuary jurisdictions.”

The department shared that each jurisdiction will be notified of it's non-compliance and must "immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens"

In response, City Solicitor Renee Garcia released a statement saying:

“Philadelphia is not a Sanctuary City. We are a Welcoming City. We are aware that the Department of Homeland Security has published a list of jurisdictions across the country, including Philadelphia and other cities and counties in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia has not received any formal notification from DHS. We will review any communications carefully.”

In the first Trump Administration years, Philly was in the spotlight as a so-called sanctuary city.

The label of sanctuary city related to a city's policies about interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and sharing information with the agency.

Ahead of Trump's second term during his campaign he had made promises for mass deportations once he takes office again. Mayor Cherelle Parker told NBC10 that she and her administration is waiting to see what policies, rules and regulations Trump sets forth.

"I believe in America. Our diversity is by far our greatest strength," Parker had said. "We are a city made up of neighborhoods and I believe our diversity is our greatest strength but I won’t make public policy in response to comments on the campaign trail."

Currerntly, the Trump administration has already taken a number of steps targeting states and communities that don't cooperate with ICE, but it has been met with pushback.