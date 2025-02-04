A homeowner shot and killed a man as he attempted to break into a Southwest Philadelphia home late Monday night, investigators said.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2025, at a home along the 1100 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway, near the Angora SEPTA station at the edge of the Kingsessing neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

It all started when a couple in their 60s saw someone -- also a man in his 60s -- trying to break into the front door of the home on their Ring camera, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"When the husband -- the man of the house.. -- went and confronted this individual, the male forced and broke in through the front doors of the property," Small said.

The homeowner opened fire after the man broke in through the front door -- the man collapsed inside the enclosed front porch, Small said.

Police found the man suffering from one gunshot wound to his torso inside the doorway of the residence, Small said. Officers rushed the unresponsive man to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

It is believed the home invader was unhoused.

Police found "fresh damage" to the front door of the house and the doorbell camera -- which was ripped from the wall -- on the ground in front of the house.

The husband-wife homeowners cooperated with investigators, telling them they had never seen the burglar before, Small said.

Homicide detectives would process the scene, Small said. No charges were filed as of Tuesday morning.