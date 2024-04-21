Philadelphia

SUV driven by young teen crashed into tree on busy road, killing 16-year-old, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBCPhiladelphia.com

A teenager was killed after an SUV driven by a 16-year-old lost control and crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, according to police in Philadelphia.

The crash happened on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. when a red Nissan Pathfinder hit a tree on the left median, police said.

Police say there were three 16-year-old males in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One was driving and two others were riding as passengers.

The driver and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital by medics, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The third 16-year-old male was riding in the backseat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics just before 1 p.m., according to officials.

The teenaged driver of the vehicle is currently being held in custody as part of the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

