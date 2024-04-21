A teenager was killed after an SUV driven by a 16-year-old lost control and crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard on Sunday afternoon, according to police in Philadelphia.

The crash happened on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. when a red Nissan Pathfinder hit a tree on the left median, police said.

Police say there were three 16-year-old males in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One was driving and two others were riding as passengers.

The driver and one passenger were taken to a nearby hospital by medics, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The third 16-year-old male was riding in the backseat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medics just before 1 p.m., according to officials.

The teenaged driver of the vehicle is currently being held in custody as part of the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.