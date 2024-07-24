Philadelphia DA announces conviction in deadly 2022 Tioga shooting

A man who tried to break up a domestic altercation was killed for his efforts on January 11, 2022 in Philadelphia's Tioga section, officials said.

And, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the man responsible has been convicted in the slaying.

On Wednesday, Krasner announced that a jury had found Kelechi Chibundu, 28, responsible for the January 11, 2022 slaying of 21-year-old Melvin Hollimon along the 3700 block of 20th Street.

"I commend Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Palmer for the successful prosecution of Kelechi Chibundu," said Krasner in a statement. "I also thank the jury for delivering a fair and just verdict in this case. Mr. Chibundu will be held accountable for his reckless disregard for human life."

As described by Palmer, the shooting happened after Chibundu got into an argument with the mother of his children.

At that time, officials said, the woman refused to allow Chibundu to visit his children because he was intoxicated.

Witnesses, officials said, told police that Hollimon got involved in that argument and was attempting to deescalate the conflict between the pair, when, at some point, he and Chibundu became engaged in a physical altercation.

After losing the fight, the District Attorney's Office said that Chibundu left the scene and soon returned with a firearm.

When those who remained at the scene saw Chibundu return with a firearm, they group attempted to flee when, officials said, Chibundu raised his weapon and shot Hollimon twice in the back as he tried to run.

Palmer said that prosecutors had a wealth of information to use in this case as, along with video evidence, witnesses called 9-1-1 and even gave dispatchers the exact spelling of Chibundu's name in order to assist with his apprehension after the incident.

"I thank the 9-1-1 operator who collected an unusually large amount of information about this incident, including the defendant's name; their thoroughness played an essential role in the prosecution of this defendant," Palmer said in a statement. "This dangerous individual no longer poses a threat to the community."

Chibundu is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 19, 2024.