Philly Declares Curfew After Nights of Unrest Over Killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

What to Know After two nights of protest, unrest and looting following the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., Philadelphia is calling for residents to stay indoors from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The curfew is aimed toward slowing down looting and other damage

Wallace was shot and killed by two Philadelphia police officers Monday.

City officials are holding a press conference on the curfew and their response to continued unrest in Philadelphia. Watch LIVE in the video above.

After two nights of protest, unrest and looting in the aftermath of Philadelphia police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr., a citywide curfew is being put in effect Wednesday.

All Philadelphia business must close in person at 9 p.m. and residents are being urged to stay inside. The curfew expires at 6 a.m. Thursday. Grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies may chose to operate delivery services past 9 p.m.

Most of the protests after two Philadelphia police officers shot a knife-wielding Wallace during a domestic call in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood have remained peaceful, however, there have been clashes with police at times in West Philadelphia. Some of the protesters threw rocks, water bottles and other items at responding officers, leaving dozens of officers hurt.

Dozens of people have been arrested for burglary, assault and damaging property.

Looters have ransacked stores in West Philly, Port Richmond and other neighborhoods over the past couple of nights.

More details on the curfew are expected to be revealed at a 3:30 p.m. news conference with Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials.

Early Tuesday evening, Gov. Tom Wolf's office confirmed that the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing to head to Philly. Guard members will help protect local property and supplement the Philadelphia Police, a Guard spokesman told NBC10.

Wallace, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed Monday night in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The officers shot him after he refused to put down a knife, police said. The investigation into the deadly shooting continues and the officers have yet to be named.

Wallace's family said he was a husband, father and aspiring musician who struggled with mental health issues. Wallace’s family has urged people not to loot in their loved one’s name.