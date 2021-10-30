Maria Quiñones Sánchez

Philadelphia Councilwoman Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

“Three days after I had my breast removed, I joined a Zoom meeting with my staff, never missing a beat in my duties as a City Councilmember,” she wrote

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maria Quiñones Sánchez, the lone Latina voice in the Philadelphia City Council, has revealed she is battling breast cancer.

Quiñones Sánchez, a Democrat representing the 7th District, revealed Saturday in a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed that she was diagnosed with the disease this summer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I am waging my own fight against breast cancer, one that began this summer after I had my first mammogram in seven years,” Quiñones Sánchez wrote.

Despite knowing she had a lump in her left breast, the councilwoman said she had put off cancer screenings first because of “work and life,” and then because “COVID-19 gave me another excuse not to go to the doctor.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Ghost Guns 7 hours ago

New Jersey, Pennsylvania Collaborate in Ghost Gun Case

Aaron Baskerville 16 hours ago

2 Men Ran Into Burning Gas Station to Save Trapped Driver

Quiñones Sánchez said she had a mastectomy in August of this year in hopes of avoiding chemotherapy and radiation, but despite the removal of her left breast, doctors told her she needed the treatments to prevent future illness.

“Three days after I had my breast removed, I joined a Zoom meeting with my staff, never missing a beat in my duties as a City Councilmember,” she wrote.

Quiñones Sánchez said that although she is currently cancer-free, she is receiving chemotherapy at Penn Medicine and expects to begin preventative radiation in a few weeks.

Originally, the councilwoman said, she planned to stay silent about her diagnosis until completing her treatment in December, but she was inspired to speak out after thinking about women close to her who lost their battle to breast cancer, as well as seeing women share their own breast cancer stories during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Quiñones Sánchez said she is especially concerned about Black women and Latinas. Black women are almost 40% more likely than white women to die from the disease, while breast cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed among U.S. Latinas.

“Get a mammogram regularly. Because of my own experience, I’ve learned that regular screening is absolutely vital to detecting and treating this disease,” Quiñones Sánchez wrote.

The councilwoman added that doctors have told her “this entire experience may be in the rearview mirror” by February of next year.

This article tagged under:

Maria Quiñones SánchezPhiladelphiaBreast Cancer
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us