Philadelphia correctional officer accused of sexually abusing inmate

A corrections officer has been accused of sexually abusing an inmate at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia.

United States Attorney David Metcalf announced that Michael Jefferson, 42, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was arrested and charged by indictment on Friday, May 2, 2025 with one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of sexual abuse, one count of sexual abuse of a ward, and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, arising from his alleged sexual abuse of an Federal Detention Center inmate under his authority.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials said the indictment alleges that on or about July 6, 2024, Jefferson "knowingly caused and attempted to cause the victim to engage in a sexual act by using force, resulting in bodily injury to the victim."

The indictment further alleges that, while acting under color of law, Jefferson "willfully deprived the victim of her right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, a right secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, which includes the right to be free from sexual abuse by a correctional officer," officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials said Jefferson has been suspended from his position. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.