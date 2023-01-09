Shooting in Front of Philly City Hall Closes Off Busy Intersection

A shooting outside Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning led to a temporary traffic mess.

A large police presence descended on the area near 15th and Market streets. Police officers could be seen leading a person in handcuffs under yellow police tape and into a police vehicle around 8:20 a.m.

A sedan with its doors open and roof bent in could be seen in the street. You could also see evidence being marked on the road, including what appears to be a gun.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia police later revealed a shooting took place, but didn't give any details or say if anyone was hurt.

Shortly before 9 a.m., investigators could be seen collecting items.

The road then reopened shortly after 9 a.m., but traffic remained heavy.

Police investigating a shooting that happened outside City Hall.



15th street back open now. I’ll have details for you as we get them.@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/l5Vw4oRg0Z — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) January 9, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.