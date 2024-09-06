Drivers could face hefty fines for stopping, standing in Philly bike lanes under newly proposed bill

Advocates have pushed Philadelphia City Council for new laws to protect bicyclists on city streets; now changes could be coming.

During the first fall session on Thursday, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced proposed legislation prohibiting vehicles from stopping or drivers from standing in any bike lane in Philadelphia.

The current law, which went into effect back in January 2013, prohibits parking in a bike lane, and drivers face a fine of $75 in Center City and University City and $50 in other parts of the city.

Johnson's new bill, known as the "Get Out the Bike Lane" legislation, would fine those who park, stop, or stand in a bike lane: $125 in Center City and University City and $75 in other parts of the city.

“When we keep vehicles and people from blocking bike lanes city wide, we can make streets safer for everyone,” Johnson said. “I will continue to work with the Philadelphia Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) and Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration to explore what additional safety measures can be installed for cyclists throughout the Second Council District and citywide.”

This new legislation comes just months after Dr. Barbara Friedes – who was recently named a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – was struck and killed by a driver while she was riding her bike in Center City.

In August, bike safety advocates, families of crash victims, and other concerned residents gathered to demand the installation of protected bike lanes throughout the city.

The demonstration – organized by the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Philly Bike Action, Families for Safe Streets Greater Philadelphia, and other groups – took place outside of City Hall.

The groups presented nearly 10,000 petition signatures to Mayor Cherelle Parker and Johnson, demanding that the city install permanent protection for every bike lane in Philadelphia and implement safety improvements for bicyclists.

The Coalition and protestors also asked for increased funding for the Vision Zero initiative, a city program that aims to eliminate all traffic deaths in Philadelphia.

Johnson met with the bicycle advocates and their families earlier this week to discuss additional funding, according to city officials.

City officials said Johnson’s legislation will now be assigned to a Council Committee for a public hearing. If the bill is approved and signed into law by Parker, it would go into effect immediately.