Philly's City Council starts new session with focus on 76 arena, soda tax

In Philadelphia's City Hall, Council is starting a new session. Among their top priorities for this year are a new 76ers arena proposal and the soda tax.

With the Sixers now planning to stay in South Philly, there's work ahead to figure out what that will look like and what the future holds for the Market East neighborhood. Any new plans will have to go through City Hall where City Council had it's first meeting of the year.

The other big thing being brought to the table is the city's sugar-sweetened beverage tax as a councilmember wants to re-evaluate it's impacts on residents and businesses.

News 76ers arena talks

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson guided the process last year when the Sixers were planning an arena on Markey Street near Chinatown.

Now, the switch to South Philadelphia means things start over, including negotiations with the city.

"We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk about what the arena proposal will look like in South Philadelphia," Johnson said. "Council will be more involved in the negotiations from the beginning."

The Sixers' change in where they will build a new area also means questions about what development will look like in the East Market Street area where the stadium had been planned. Now, the Sixers and Comcast plan to invest in revitalization.

Philly Councilmember Isaiah Thomas' City Hall office overlooks Market Street where the city is also facing the departure of Macy's from the iconic Wanamaker Building.

"For us, we’re going to advocate for things that provide phenomenal experiences for people to be able to come to this section of the city, to people to have a great time, enjoyable moments and to be able to move our city forward in a way that’s economically beneficial. That’s what I think should happen," Thomas told NBC10.

As of now, there have not been any specific plans discussed publicly.

"I personally don’t think we’ll know in 2025 though. It will be great if we do," Thomas said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mayor Cherelle Parker was celebrating the Eagles in Center City when she talked about the potential.

"Everyone is excited that the revitalization of East Market Street it is packed with potential. We just need to not limit our vision. We have to think extremely big," Parker said.

Soda tax in focus

Philadelphia's sugar-sweetened beverage tax could soon be back in the spotlight after being in effect for eight years. NBC10 political reporter Lauren Mayk reports as a councilmember says they want to re-evaluate it.

The beverage tax that was a signature achievement of former Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in his first term is now about to be the center of attention again eight years later.

"I’m calling on hearings to explore the effectiveness of the sugar sweetened beverage tax," Councilmember Jim Harrity announced during the council meeting.

Councilmember Harrity saying on Thursday that the city needs to re-evaluate the impact of the tax on businesses, workers and consumers.

"My neighbors travel outside the city to get their stuff. They may go to the supermarket for a good that they need for diner that night but for the most part they’re going out once a month every two weeks to Bensalem, places like that, and buying their sodas and while they’re there buying all their groceries," Harrity said.

The one and a half cent per ounce fee on sugar-sweetened beverages provides funding for pre-k in the city and the rebuild program for Parks and Rec.

"We can figure it out. I actually think that the studies are going to show that if we just got rid of the tax we would actually get that money back from the actual sales tax that we’re losing every day," Harrity told NBC10.

The make up of city council has changed in the years since the tax passed. Now-council president Kenyatta Johnson was a council member back then.

"I voted for it in the beginning to make sure we supported some key initiatives such as early childhood development and making sure we supported our rebuild initiative. Also, making sure we supported our community and schools so I still stand on that particular vote because those are key initiatives," Kenyatta explained.

Kenyatta said that any council member has the right to call for hearings.