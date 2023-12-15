Philadelphia City Council approves new 15-cent fee for paper bags at stores

If you forget your reusable bag while shopping in Philadelphia, it may cost you.

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council approved a new 15-cent for all customers who need a paper bag in stores. This new policy will include restaurants, food trucks and clothing stores.

The city had issued a plastic bag ban back in 2021 and since then data has shown paper bag usage has increased as a result.

The bill will now go to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk for approval.