Philadelphia

Philadelphia City Council approves new 15-cent fee for paper bags at stores

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you forget your reusable bag while shopping in Philadelphia, it may cost you.

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council approved a new 15-cent for all customers who need a paper bag in stores. This new policy will include restaurants, food trucks and clothing stores.

The city had issued a plastic bag ban back in 2021 and since then data has shown paper bag usage has increased as a result.

Philadelphia Nov 1

Philly food trucks violating city's plastic bag ban, study says

Pennsylvania Jul 17

Upper Merion Township to ban plastic bags and utensils in 2024, officials say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The bill will now go to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk for approval.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City Councilplastic bag ban
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us