The iconic Philadelphia Chinese Lantern festival returns for its ninth year in Franklin Square for twinkling summer nights.

The festival has a long-standing history in the city for transforming Franklin Square into a sparkling show of handcrafted sculptures.

From leaping frogs to a 200-foot-long dragon, the artists and organizers are ready to enchant viewers with this event.

The festival opens Friday, June 20, 2025, through Sunday, August 31, 2025, and is said to have over 1,100 individual sculptures with 40 displays.

Even students between the ages of 8-14 were able to join in on the creativity with their drawings that have been turned into beautiful light up displays, and will be unveiled at the festival this weekend.

The illuminations over Franklin Square will be open for viewing from the hours of 6 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Aside form the larger-than-life displays, there is much to experience at the festival.

Even with a general admission ticket, guests can sit back and watch live performances from one of the three main stages. Performances include chair hand-standing, acrobats, juggling and the fan-favorite face changing performance.

Guests should time their tickets accordingly as stage performances will take place in three 30-minute intervals beginning at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 10:15 p.m.

Additionally, Temple University is sponsoring the Fountain Show in the Rendell Family Fountain during the festival.

Food and beverages will be sold at the festival, with a long list of vendors selling selections of Asian-inspired dishes and specialty drinks.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves in Chinese culture with Cultural Connection demonstrations including folk artists, workshops and the newly added Baduanjin Movement, which will educate viewers on the traditional Qigong exercise.

These events will take place every Friday through Sunday for free with their festival admissions.

The festival will be open rain or shine grab your tickets now.

Tickets are available now on the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival website.