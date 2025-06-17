Philly-based chef takes home ‘prestigious' James Beard Award

The Oscars of the food world took place on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Chicago, and Philadelphia's own Phila Lorn took home the reputable James Beard Award for this year's Emerging Chef category.

The award recognizes "exceptional talent, character and leadership, and is expected to make a significant impact in the culinary world."

Philadelphia is not just known for its sports, but also its variety of unique cuisine. And Mawn in South Philly is just another example of this.

Mawn, owned by Phila Lorn and his wife, Rachel, is a Cambodian noodle house that is known for its unique flavors and hard-to-book reservations.

The James Beard Award is the most reputable food award in the industry, and Lorn competed against hundreds of chefs from around the United States.

Four of those were finalists that represented the culinary world of Philly.