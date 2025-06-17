Food & Drink

Philly-based chef takes home ‘prestigious' James Beard Award

Chef Phila Lorn of Mawn in South Philly won big at the prestigious James Beard Awards.

By Alana Beltran

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Oscars of the food world took place on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Chicago, and Philadelphia's own Phila Lorn took home the reputable James Beard Award for this year's Emerging Chef category.

The award recognizes "exceptional talent, character and leadership, and is expected to make a significant impact in the culinary world."

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Philadelphia is not just known for its sports, but also its variety of unique cuisine. And Mawn in South Philly is just another example of this.

Mawn, owned by Phila Lorn and his wife, Rachel, is a Cambodian noodle house that is known for its unique flavors and hard-to-book reservations.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The James Beard Award is the most reputable food award in the industry, and Lorn competed against hundreds of chefs from around the United States.

Four of those were finalists that represented the culinary world of Philly.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us