Philadelphia unveils youth workforce initiative, aims to employ 8,000 young people this summer

The School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Works, and other city officials announced Thursday that they are aligning to better support the career development of city youth.

Career Connected Learning PHL (C2L-PHL) is a new youth workforce initiative that provides Philadelphia youth ages 12–24 work-based learning experiences and career awareness.

Program activities include:

Internships.

Service learning projects.

Career exploration and mentoring.

Professional development.

Job shadowing.

According to officials, starting this summer, the project will place 8,000 young people in summer employment. Then the program will expand opportunities for year-round work-based learning activities to 2,000 youth.

Officials said C2L-PHL replaces the WorkReady program which over the years helped place thousands of Philadelphia youth in paid work experiences.

“Providing our students with opportunities to gain valuable skills that prepare them to realize any future they desire is critical,” Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services for the School District of Philadelphia Jermaine Dawson said in a news release. “This partnership signifies an important investment in our youth, one that we hope engages them in Philadelphia’s workforce and economy for generations to come.”

C2L-PHL enrollment opens in Spring 2024. Officials said those interested in the program should periodically check the website at phila.gov/c2lphl for updated information.