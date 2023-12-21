Philadelphia car salesman charged after stealing over $2.5 million from customers

A Philadelphia used car salesman has been arrested and charged after he allegedly stole millions of dollars from customers who were looking to buy wheelchair-accessible vehicles, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Edward Scott Rock, 47, was charged with mail and wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between 2019 and 2023, Rock obtained used vehicles from automobile auctions and then advertised them for sale online. Most of the vehicles sold by Rock were accessible vehicles equipped for wheelchair users or people with disabilities.

Even after signing bills of sale for the vehicles, and accepting payment, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Rock would not deliver the vehicles to customers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rock had defrauded approximately 120 victims across 36 states and caused losses exceeding $2.5 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The majority of Rock's victims were people with a physical or mobility disability and over the age of 65.

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted on several occasions Rock would list, sell and accept payment for the same vehicle.

Rock allegedly agreed to sell the same vehicle to 13 different buyers over an 11-month period between Feb. 2022 and Jan. 2023. He collected over $26,000 for the same vehicle but only delivered the vehicle to one buyer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, Rock faces a maximum possible sentence of 170 years imprisonment, a 5-year period of supervised release, a $2,750,000 fine and restitution and forfeiture.