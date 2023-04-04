Philadelphia Budget Director Resigns, Mayor Names Replacement

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney named a new budget director of the City of Philadelphia, while simultaneously announcing the departure of the former director.

Kenney named Sabrina Maynard, who currently serves as the chief of staff in the Office of the Director of Finance, as Philadelphia's new budget director. Her term will begin on Monday, April 17, officials said.

"Being the Budget Director requires a comprehensive understanding of City finances and operations, and I am confident that Sabrina Maynard’s commitment to our Administration’s priorities and her years of experience in the Office of the Director of Finance have prepared her well to move the work forward," the mayor said in a statement.

Maynard will replace Marisa Waxman, who is leaving City government to join the U.S. Department of the Treasury, officials said.

“The City’s budget and finances are the foundation of all the services, opportunities, and solutions we’re proud to offer to residents, and Marisa’s leadership has benefitted everything that we do,” said Kenney, in a statement. “I am grateful for her many years of service to Philadelphia, and especially appreciate her recent, crucial efforts as the City’s Budget Director to address the challenges presented by COVID-19 and chart a course towards recovery - all while creating better processes to improve equity and engagement. Marisa’s accomplishments and experience will serve her well in her new role with the U.S. Treasury and I wish her the greatest success."



Waxman has served as the City's budget director since 2019, but in a statement, Waxman noted that she has served the city for nearly two decades.

“After almost 20 fulfilling and fascinating years of City service, I am tremendously grateful to have been given the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of fellow Philadelphians,” said Waxman in a statement. “As I move on to the federal government, I will carry with me lessons learned from my dedicated and talented colleagues about how to blend data-driven approaches with human-centered thinking to improve outcomes and equity for community members.”

For her part, Maynard said she was excited to start her new role for the City of Philadelphia.

"I look forward to working closely with the skilled professionals in Budget and Grants as the City's finances continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we'll build on the equity and engagement work from the last several years as we continue to take meaningful steps towards making the City's budget processes more inclusive," she said in a statement.