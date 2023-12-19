Philadelphia becomes first certified ‘sensory-inclusive' city in the nation

Philadelphia has been named the first certified sensory-inclusive city in the nation by the non-profit KultureCity.

This comes after more than 16,000 city workers have been trained to better assist residents and visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Thanks to a grant from the innovation fund, the city launched its inclusive initiative to increase awareness and support for those with sensory-based disabilities

The City was presented with the first-ever sensory-inclusive certification on Tuesday during a news conference.

"Philadelphia as you heard has one of the highest rates of residence with disabilities of any large city in America at 17%," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference " That's why in 2017 I signed executive order 07-17 formally establishing the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities to advance strategic policies and programs to make our city more accessible. We have achieved a lot since then with the city's first ADA self-evaluation and the 5-year plan underway. We are ensuring we address accessibility and equitable access across city programs and services for all residences. Our department is hard at work by engaging our workforce, residents and visitors. "

Sensory challenges are often experienced by individuals with autism, ADHD, PTSD and other conditions but anyone can experience sensory needs, according to KultureCity.

Sensory support items like noise-canceling headsets and fidget spinners can help with sensitivities.