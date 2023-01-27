The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show is certainly expected to be electric.

That's because a massive electric vehicle test track has taken over the Pennsylvania Convention Center as the Philadelphia Auto Show returns this weekend.

When is the Auto Show, How Much Does It Cost to Attend?

The Auto Show runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5. Tickets start at $17 for adults, $11 for kids age to 12 and free for kids 6 and under. There are group discounts as well as discounts for military members and seniors.

What Is There to See?

The show features new cars from numerous automakers, classic cars, aftermarket vehicles, vehicles from movies and TV shows and more. Enthusiasts can also enjoy displays from local car clubs.

Can I Take a Ride?

You can experience rides in the Ram Truck Territory and Camp Jeep tracks indoors and the Toyota Drive Center and the Drive! Stellantis test drive areas on the streets of Philadelphia.

However, it will be hard to miss the electric vehicle offerings from Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen on the expanded e-Track.

The Auto Show is really putting a focus on EVs this year.

"This is the next chapter in the auto industry, the whole industry is heading toward electric," Jason Friedman, president of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia and Auto Show chair, said. "They predict over 50% of the sales of vehicles will be electric by the time we get to 2030."

Friedman said that questions about range, charging station and tax credits can be answered at the show.

For a full list of featured vehicles and other details, you can visit the Philadelphia Auto Show website.