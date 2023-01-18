Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop

A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Police announced a short time later that an arrest was made, but didn't name a suspect or reveal charges.

Entering Wednesday, at least 17 homicides had been reported in as many days in 2023, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 43% from the same time last year, which wound up being the second deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

This story is developing and will be updated.