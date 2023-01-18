Northeast Philadelphia

Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia police cars outside business
SkyForce10

A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Police announced a short time later that an arrest was made, but didn't name a suspect or reveal charges.

Entering Wednesday, at least 17 homicides had been reported in as many days in 2023, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 43% from the same time last year, which wound up being the second deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

