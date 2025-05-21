Philadelphia first responders carried a man down three flights of stairs after he was shot in a West Oak Lane apartment late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers and medics rushed inside the third-level apartment along the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue around 11 p.m. on May 20, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Once on the third floor, first responders found a man in his 50s on a mattress bleeding from several gunshot wounds to his torso, hip, back and leg, Small said.

"He was conscious, but he was in a lot of pain," Small said.

Officers picked the man up and carried him down three flights before loading him into a waiting ambulance, Small said. The gunshot victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated in critical condition.

Investigators found evidence that at least six shots were fired inside the apartment, Small said.

Three other adults inside the property heard the gunshots, but told investigators they didn't see the shooting, Small said. They were taken in for questioning as witnesses.

Police were told that surveillance cameras inside the building weren't working. They hoped cameras from outside the apartment building would show that shooter or shooters entering or exiting, Small said.

The investigation continued Wednesday morning.