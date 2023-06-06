Philadelphia Airport officials seize $14.3 million in counterfeit cash

Law enforcement officials at the Philadelphia International Airport have seized millions in currency that is believed to be counterfeit.

According to officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized four "huge loads of counterfeit currency" that was discovered in several shipments at the airport.

“Law enforcement knows that counterfeit and fictitious bank notes have been used in financial crimes, especially ones that target our nation’s more vulnerable seniors and small business owners,” said Rene Ortega, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director in Philadelphia, in a statement. “Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to combat illicit efforts that target."

Officials said that they intercepted a combined $14.3 million in various denominations of counterfeit U.S. currency.



Most recently, on May 36th, officers reportedly seized two shipments that each contained $1,8 million in counterfeit bills.

Previously, CBP officers seized $7.7 million of counterfeit currency on May 5 and $2.9 million on May 2.



Officials said that the currency "too closely" resembled legal U.S. bills.

Officers in Philadelphia turned the currency over to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service special agents in Philadelphia who, law enforcement officials said, coordinated an investigation with HSI agents and U.S. Secret Service agents in Chicago.