Pets killed, 5 displaced by fire at mixed-use property in Lehigh Valley

A house fire in Nazareth left three pets -- a dog and two cats -- and displaced 5 people from a pair of residential properties located along South Main Street early Tuesday, fire officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews in Northampton county were busy overnight as a fire tore through a mixed-use building, displacing five people from their homes, damaging businesses and leaving three animals dead.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to report of a fire at a mixed-use property located along the 100 block of South Main Street in Nazareth at about 12:57 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here, officials said, they encountered a fire that grew to three alarms as it progressed through two residential units and a pair of businesses -- the Lehigh Learning Academy and China Wok restaurant.

No injuries were reported, but officials said, three animals -- a dog and two cats -- were killed in the fire.

Five people were displaced by the fire and, officials said, the Red Cross is assisting them following the incident.

An investigation into what may have caused this fire is still ongoing, fire officials said.

