NJ pet store owner says man with crossbow ‘just came in and shot me,' didn't say a word

The owner of a New Jersey pet store who was shot in the face with a crossbow said the customer came into the store and didn't say "a single word" before pulling the trigger.

"I don’t know what was going through his head, he just came in and shot me. Not a single word," said Katarina Ruk, who co-owns Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 in Saddle Brook.

To watch her interact with the birds in her shop, it's clear how much Ruk loves what she does. But what happened at the shop on Monday was enough to make her consider selling the business.

Raymond Carey of Hasbrouck Heights was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder. Ruk said he was a regular customer at the store, coming in about twice a month or so, and usually kept to himself.

"He’s very quiet, reserved, comes and gets his food and leaves," Ruk told NBC New York.

The 53-year-old Carey walked into the store allegedly carrying a small crossbow in a bag. According to Ruk, he mumbled something and went to the back of the store.

"I walked up to him and said, 'I'm sorry, I didn’t hear what you said.' And he pointed the crossbow and shot me, point blank," she said. "His intent was to kill me, more than likely."

Security cameras from a neighboring business captured them both running out of the shop after she wrestled the crossbow out of his hands.

"I pulled the arrow out of my mouth and went running, screaming for help," said Ruk. "I don’t know if it was jammed or he was trying to reload it. Then I jumped in and took the crossbow, pulled the arrow out of my mouth and went running screaming for help."

Ruk said the bolt broke a couple upper and lower teeth, some of which have been removed and others that still need to be taken out.

Joe Reilly, who co-owns the store with Ruk, said she is a strong woman to be able to do what she did.

"I know men that couldn’t handle that and then to fight the guy off and get out," said Reilly.

Ruk was back at the pet shop the day after the attack and every day since. But she doesn’t know how much longer she can do that, with her sense of security and safety, she says, having been shattered. Ruk and Reilly are considering selling the business that took flight just five years ago.

"Constantly shaking, looking over my shoulder. Everywhere I go I'm looking around. He has taken peace of mind from me," Ruk said. "It's leaning toward us having to close here because I don’t know if I feel safe."

The pet store is the same where a $7,000 parrot was stolen a few weeks ago. There was no immediate indication the shooting and theft were related.

Carey, who jumped in his car and sped off after running out from the store, was charged with first degree attempted murder, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth degree obstructing the administration of law. Attorney information for Carey was not immediately known.