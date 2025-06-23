Amidst a growing heat wave that has hit highs of 100 degrees across the nation, it is important that pet owners keep "man's best friend" safe.

Veterinarians are recommending that all pet owners be prepared when going outside with their furry friend these next couple of days, especially dog owners.

"Right now they're at highest risk and pet owners need to be aware that going out during the peak hours, so around noon when it's especially hot, is going to be dangerous," Tereza Stastny, an Assistant Professor of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine said. "Limiting any walks and certainly exercise during those times and rather doing it in the morning or in the evening, short walks is going to be best.”

French and English bulldogs as well dogs with thick coats are especially prone to getting heat stroke.

Signs of heat stroke in dogs:

Panting

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Restlessness

Bright, red gums

If your pet is experiencing signs of heat stroke, call your veterinarian immediately.

"Over the next two months, I would anticipate that maybe 20% of our caseload that walks through the emergency door may be heat stroke," shared Dr. Stasnty.

During extreme heat, hydration and a limiting time outside are key.

Making sure your pet has access to fresh and cool water are crucial steps to preventing heat stroke.

Pet owners should try walking their pets during the morning or evening when the sun is less strong. Limiting outdoor time and strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day. And if they have to be outside, make sure they have access to shaded areas like under a tree or tarp.

And remember, if it's too hot for you, then it's too hot for your pet.