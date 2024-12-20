Police in Philadelphia are searching for a person who is wanted for stealing a package from a residence in Center City earlier this month.

The man was caught on camera around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 taking a package from a home on the 2000 block of Spruce Street in Center City, police said.

The man was last seen wearing dark clothing with grey-colored sneakers, according to police.

In surveillance video shared by police, the suspect is seen walking up the front steps of a home, grabbing a fairly large box and walking away with it.

If you have any information please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also leave a tip anonymously by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).