A SEPTA official said a person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a bus near the intersection of North 13th Street & West Erie Ave. on Monday night

By Hayden Mitman

Officials are investigating after a person was injured after being struck by a bus in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia on Monday night.

A SEPTA officials has confirmed that an incident happened before 8:40 p.m. on Monday night, when a person -- who the official did not provide further information on -- was struck by the mirror on the side of a bus as they stood near the intersection of N. 13th St. and W. Erie Ave.

The individual's injuries were non-life-threatening, the SEPTA official told NBC10.

As of Tuesday morning, officials could provide not further update on this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

