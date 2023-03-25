Philadelphia

Person Struck and Killed by Train in Philadelphia

The person was struck by a train near the Bridesburg Station along Bridge Street.

By David Chang

Bloomberg via Getty Images

A person was struck and killed by a train in Philadelphia Saturday night.

The person was struck by a train near the Bridesburg Station along Bridge Street. A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 the person died from their injuries. 

Service on SEPTA’s Trenton line was suspended after the incident. Service was later restored around 11:30 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

