Man stabbed in throat, face inside N. Philly boarding house

Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Officials are investigating after a person died from being stabbed in his throat and face in North Philly on Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police were called to the 1900 block of West Berks Street around 7:46 p.m. on June 4 for reports of a stabbing, officials explained.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers were let into a what appeared to be a boarding house by a 38-year-old man who directed them to a second-floor bedroom.

There, the officers found a man in his late 50s who was sitting in a chair with his "throat slit" and stab wounds to his face near his eyes, Small said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics around 8 p.m.

Investigators believe that the man who let officers into the house is the suspect responsible for the stabbing, Small explained. That man was taken into custody for questioning.

The motive is not known at this time, and officials have not located the weapon used, Small said. Officials do not know if the victim and the suspect knew each other or if they lived at this house.

The police department's Homicide Detectives is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.