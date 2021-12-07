Person Shot Outside Pharmacy in Upper Darby

An investigation is underway following a shooting outside a pharmacy in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Mahmoud Ansari, the owner of Community RX Pharmacy, told NBC10 he heard the gunshots outside of his store at the intersection of Garrett and Avon roads around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“All of a sudden we heard about 7 rounds of shots,” Ansari said.

When Ansari and his wife went outside, they spotted a man who was calling for help and suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Residents in the area then called 911. Ansari said the man was eventually taken by an ambulance while police investigated the scene.

“I see the police picked up an SUV with about 7 or 8 holes on the glass,” Ansari said.

Upper Darby Police have not revealed what led to the shooting, the victim’s condition or a description of any suspects. They set up evidence markers around the scene of the shooting.

The shooting took place in a residential area near several businesses as well as Beverly Hills Middle School and Bywood Elementary School. No children were outside at the time of the shooting though students at Beverly Hills Middle School told NBC10 they were placed on “lockout” around 1 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.