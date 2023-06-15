Philadelphia

Security guard shot at SEPTA station in Philadelphia, police say

The guard is currently in critical but stable condition.

By David Chang

A security guard is recovering after he was shot at a SEPTA station Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 3:12 p.m. at the Arrott Transportation Center on 4700 Frankford Avenue. Police said a 27-year-old Scotlandyard security guard was shot once in the thigh.

He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects or revealed what led to the shooting.

Trains are currently bypassing the Arrott Transportation Center due to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

