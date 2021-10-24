Person Shot Dead, Home Set on Fire in Delaware

Intruders entered a Delaware home, shot a person dead and set the home on fire before leaving, state police said.

Firefighters responding to a blaze on 11000 block of Hastings Farm Road in Seaford entered the home and found the 39-year-old victim dead around 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

Homicide investigators determined unknown suspects entered the home through a side door and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim once, Hatchell said. The victim fell to the living room floor, at which point the suspects set the living room on fire and ran away, the corporal added.

Police did not immediately have more information on the suspects. Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Bluto at 302-753-3864. Tipsters can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submit information online.