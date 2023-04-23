Person Shot at Center City PATCO Station

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in a PATCO station in Center City early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 3 a.m., when a person was found after they had been shot in the leg and chest near gates in a PATCO station at the intersection of 15th and Locust streets.

Officials said six spent shell casings were found at the scene of the incident.

According to police, the victim -- whose identity has not yet been provided by police -- was transported to a local hospital and has been listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.