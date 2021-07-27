Philadelphia

Worker Freed After Wall Collapse at Amazon Warehouse Site in Philly

A worker was trapped for a short time when a wall collapsed in the Feltonville section of the city before he was freed from the construction accident.

A construction worker was trapped for a short time Tuesday at the site of a future Amazon warehouse in North Philadelphia after a wall collapsed, authorities said.

Firefighters and could large backhoes could be seen trying to extricate the 30-year-old man shortly before 11 a.m. He was eventually freed from the loose earth, which he had been buried in after the collapse. He is at Temple University Hospital under evaluation.

It is unclear what caused the collapse along the 700 block of Ramona Avenue in the Feltonville section of the city.

That's the location of a planned 94,000-square-foot Amazon distribution facility, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported in January. The online retailer leased a portion of a formerly vacant warehouse at 700 Ramona Avenue.

