Medics deliver first aid to man pulled from Delaware River off Penn's Landing

First responders could be seen pulling a man from the Delaware River off Philadelphia's Penn's Landing and giving him first aid Wednesday morning.

Ambulances and police cars could be seen parked near the Moshulu off Columbus Boulevard around 6 a.m. on May 7, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They were apparently searching for someone who had gone into the river that divides Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A police boat then could be seen pulling up with the man on a stretcher. Medics could be seen giving the man first aid as they loaded him into a waiting ambulance.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No word yet on the man's condition.

Authorities didn't immediately reveal what led to the man going into the water.

This story is developing and will be updated.