Penn's Landing

Medics deliver first aid to man pulled from Delaware River off Penn's Landing

NBC Universal, Inc.

First responders could be seen pulling a man from the Delaware River off Philadelphia's Penn's Landing and giving him first aid Wednesday morning.

Ambulances and police cars could be seen parked near the Moshulu off Columbus Boulevard around 6 a.m. on May 7, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They were apparently searching for someone who had gone into the river that divides Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A police boat then could be seen pulling up with the man on a stretcher. Medics could be seen giving the man first aid as they loaded him into a waiting ambulance.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No word yet on the man's condition.

Authorities didn't immediately reveal what led to the man going into the water.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Penn's LandingDelaware River
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us