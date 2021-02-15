Person of Interest in Center City Carjacking Shot in the Head, Police Say

A person of interest in a carjacking is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Center City, police said.

On Monday around 6 p.m., two robbers stole a man’s wallet, cellphone and car on 10th and Spruce streets.

Later that night, around 8:40 p.m., two persons of interest in the earlier carjacking tried to rob another man on 18th and Callowhill streets, police said. That man pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting one of the robbers, according to investigators.

Later, shortly after 9 p.m., a man in his mid-20’s was found on 7th and Callowhill streets suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Police said the man who was shot was inside the same vehicle that had been stolen on 10th and Spruce streets. Police believe he’s a person of interest in both the carjacking at 6 p.m. as well as the attempted robbery at 8:40 p.m. Police said they also apprehended a second person of interest in connection to both incidents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.