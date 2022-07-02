Person Killed, Several Firefighters Injured in Montco House Fire

A two-alarm house fire in Montgomery County killed one person and injured several firefighters Friday evening, authorities confirmed.

Emergency crews received multiple calls shortly before 8 p.m. for a fire on the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Officers and firefighters were met with intense flames through the first and second floors of the three-story duplex, officials said. They were told someone was missing inside.

Firefighters found the person unconscious on the second floor of the building. Despite life-saving efforts, authorities said the victim died of their injuries and smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital a short time later.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jenkintown officials said residents of the adjoining property made it out safely.

Authorities confirmed two firefighters were also taken to the hospital, including one who had a possible heart attack. Several others were treated on scene for heat-related issues. One had a minor burn.

The blaze required a two-alarm fire response due to the intense heat and smoke, fire officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the shingle-style duplex as firefighters worked to place it under control.

The fire is under investigation by the Jenkintown and state police fire marshals.