Montgomery County

Person Killed, Several Firefighters Injured in Montco House Fire

Officers and firefighters were met with intense flames through the first and second floors of the three-story duplex Friday night

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A two-alarm house fire in Montgomery County killed one person and injured several firefighters Friday evening, authorities confirmed.

Emergency crews received multiple calls shortly before 8 p.m. for a fire on the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

Officers and firefighters were met with intense flames through the first and second floors of the three-story duplex, officials said. They were told someone was missing inside.

Firefighters found the person unconscious on the second floor of the building. Despite life-saving efforts, authorities said the victim died of their injuries and smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital a short time later.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jenkintown officials said residents of the adjoining property made it out safely.

Authorities confirmed two firefighters were also taken to the hospital, including one who had a possible heart attack. Several others were treated on scene for heat-related issues. One had a minor burn.

The blaze required a two-alarm fire response due to the intense heat and smoke, fire officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gas prices 1 hour ago

Gas Prices Continue to Fall in NJ, Around Nation

Pennsylvania 5 hours ago

Lawmakers Pass New Limits on Fireworks as July 4th Nears

SkyForce10 was over the shingle-style duplex as firefighters worked to place it under control.

The fire is under investigation by the Jenkintown and state police fire marshals.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyhouse fireJenkintown
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us