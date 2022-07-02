Person Killed, Several Firefighters Injured in Montco House Fire

A two-alarm house fire in Montgomery County killed one person and injured several firefighters Friday evening, authorities confirmed.
Emergency crews received multiple calls shortly before 8 p.m. for a fire on the 200 block of Summit Avenue in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
Officers and firefighters were met with intense flames through the first and second floors of the three-story duplex, officials said. They were told someone was missing inside.
Firefighters found the person unconscious on the second floor of the building. Despite life-saving efforts, authorities said the victim died of their injuries and smoke inhalation at a nearby hospital a short time later.
Jenkintown officials said residents of the adjoining property made it out safely.
Authorities confirmed two firefighters were also taken to the hospital, including one who had a possible heart attack. Several others were treated on scene for heat-related issues. One had a minor burn.
The blaze required a two-alarm fire response due to the intense heat and smoke, fire officials said.
SkyForce10 was over the shingle-style duplex as firefighters worked to place it under control.
The fire is under investigation by the Jenkintown and state police fire marshals.