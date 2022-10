SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a person was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4 p.m., the transit agency said.

Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA said in a tweet.

The reason for the person being on the tracks near the Lawndale Station was not immediately known, a SEPTA official said in an email.