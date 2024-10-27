Driver wanted in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Police in southern New Jersey are searching for the driver accused of killing a pedestrian during a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 near the intersection of South White House Pike and Lakeview Avenue in Hammonton, Atlantic County, police said.

The car believed to have been involved in the crash is a four-door white and silver-colored 2013-2015 BMW 3-Series sedan, according to officials.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators think that the sedan has damage to its front end at the head or fog lights.

The car was last seen going eastbound on the White House Pike leaving the scene of the crash, officials said.

If you have any information, please contact the Hammonton Police Department at 609-561-4300.