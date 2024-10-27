New Jersey

Driver wanted in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

By Emily Rose Grassi

Hammonton Police Department

Police in southern New Jersey are searching for the driver accused of killing a pedestrian during a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 near the intersection of South White House Pike and Lakeview Avenue in Hammonton, Atlantic County, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The car believed to have been involved in the crash is a four-door white and silver-colored 2013-2015 BMW 3-Series sedan, according to officials.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators think that the sedan has damage to its front end at the head or fog lights.

The car was last seen going eastbound on the White House Pike leaving the scene of the crash, officials said.

If you have any information, please contact the Hammonton Police Department at 609-561-4300.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyAtlantic County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us