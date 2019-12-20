Bustleton

Person in Custody in NE Philly Hit-and-Run That Left 82-year-old Woman Dead

Yulia Sherman died after being struck by a car along Bustleton Avenue last week

By NBC10 Staff and NBC10 Staff

What to Know

  • An 82-year-old woman walking with groceries was struck and killed while crossing Bustleton Avenue on Dec. 12
  • The striking driver left the deadly crash scene.
  • On Firday, police announced an arrest in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

More than a week after an 82-year-old woman who escaped communist Russia was struck and killed in Northeast Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood a person is in custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

Yulia Sherman was crossing Bustleton Avenue near Hendrix Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 when she was struck, officials said. The car sped off.

First responders arrived and tried to give the woman CPR, but she died a short time later.

On Friday afternoon, Philadelphia Police announced an arrest in the case. They said that the person would be identified once formal charges are processed.

Sherman left behind a remarkable legacy within her community. She was one of the first Eastern Europeans to open a business in the Bustleton neighborhood after she escaped communist Russia.

"She loved the Bustleton area," Sherman's son-in-law, Mark Ingerman, said Friday. "She was an amazing part of this community."

Sherman loved everything about the United States and she raised her children to be such as socially conscious as she was, Ingerman added.

Police described the hit-and-run vehicle as a dark-colored Jeep or SUV.

The woman's grocery bags and vehicle parts were found at the location.

"Just leave somebody like this... What kind of human being do you have to be?" witness Nana Kora asked.

