One person is in custody while investigators are searching for a second suspect following a police-involved shooting in West Philadelphia on Thursday.

Officials said shots were fired at police near 54th and Spring streets around 7:45 p.m. At least one officer returned fire and a suspect fled the scene.

One person was later arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are currently searching for a second suspect. It’s unknown at this time if the person who is accused of firing shots at police is the same person who is in custody.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.