Person in Custody After Brush Fire Burns Through 6 Acres in Gloucester County

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and a person of interest was taken into custody by West Deptford Township Police, according to Thomas Sullivan, the National Park Emergency Management Coordinator. 

A person is in custody after a brush fire that investigators believe was intentionally set burned through six acres in Gloucester County, New Jersey. 

The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at a property on Grove Avenue owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in National Park, New Jersey. Responding firefighters were able to place the fire under control and worked to put out hot spots. Several homes are located nearby. No injuries have been reported. 

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and a person of interest was taken into custody by West Deptford Township Police, according to Tom Sullivan, the National Park Emergency Management Coordinator. 

Officials have not yet revealed the person’s identity or the charges they’ll face. They continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

