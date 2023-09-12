Person in critical after shot in home where suspect was barricaded inside

Police and SWAT were dealing with a barricade situation in West Philadelphia where a man shot someone multiple times Tuesday night.

At 9:07 p.m. the police declared a barricade at 700 N. 37th Street after reports of a person shot. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was believed to be holed up inside on the second floor, police said.

On the first floor of the home a 35-year-old man was shot four times: in the pelvis, scrotum, right calf and left calf, according to the police.

Police transported the man to the hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

A staging area was set up in the area of 37th and Aspen streets, police said. By 11:30 p.m. the barricade was over.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.