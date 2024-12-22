New Jersey

Person hurt in abandoned school fire in Camden, NJ

Fire officials said a person suffered burns in a fire that destroyed an abandoned school in Camden, New Jersey's Bergen Square neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024

Fire officials in New Jersey are investigating after a person was hurt in a fire that destroyed an abandoned school building in Camden on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a fire at a former Camden City School District structure along the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Street, in Camden, New Jersey's Bergen Square neighborhood at about 9:16 a.m. on Saturday.

Here, officials said, they found flames erupting from the abandoned structure.

As of about midnight on Saturday, the fire was under control but wasn't completely extinguished, officials said in an update late in the evening.

Also, officials said the fire reached three alarms on Saturday and the shuttered building has now been deemed unsafe.

A person -- who officials did not provide further identifying information on -- was pulled from the structure and taken to a nearby hospital after suffering second-degree burns and injuries from smoke inhalation, officials said.

Officials have not yet determined what started this fire, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

