Pennsylvania

Person hit by Amtrak train near Villanova Station

According to Amtrak officials, the person was trespassing on the tracks when the train hit them on Sunday, April 27

By Emily Rose Grassi

A train traveling from New York City to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, hit a person who was on the tracks, according to a spokesperson with Amtrak.

This all unfolded just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 27 on the train tracks just west of the Villanova Station, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A person was trespassing on the track when they were hit by Amtrak train 663, according to the official.

There were 216 passengers and crew on board the Amtrak train at the time, and none of them were hurt, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The transit agency is working with law enforcement during the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us