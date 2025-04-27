Person hit by Amtrak train near Villanova Station

A train traveling from New York City to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, hit a person who was on the tracks, according to a spokesperson with Amtrak.

This all unfolded just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 27 on the train tracks just west of the Villanova Station, officials said.

A person was trespassing on the track when they were hit by Amtrak train 663, according to the official.

There were 216 passengers and crew on board the Amtrak train at the time, and none of them were hurt, officials said.

The transit agency is working with law enforcement during the investigation.