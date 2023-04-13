Delaware

Person Found Dead in Delaware River Under Race Street Pier

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police are investigating after a man was found dead underneath the Delaware River Pier Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:02 a.m. police found a man in his 30s in the Delaware River underneath the Race Street Pier at Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Race Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders at the scene pronounced the man dead at 8:30 a.m.

Police have not identified the man and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Delaware
