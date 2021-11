A person was found dead inside a burning car parked near a Philadelphia water ice stand Saturday morning.

There appeared to be no crash that preceded the blaze near the intersection of Adams and Castor avenues when crews responded around 2 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The intersection where the body was found is surrounded on all sides by row homes.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available as police conducted their investigation.